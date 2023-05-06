Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 47,875 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,875 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.99.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

