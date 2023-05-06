Madison Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.59. 6,775,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,588,945. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

