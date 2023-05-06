Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,176 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 68,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.22 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 157.46%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.