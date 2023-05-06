Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in State Street by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in State Street by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

State Street Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

