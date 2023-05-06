Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $259,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.61 and its 200 day moving average is $241.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

