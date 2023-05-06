Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.97. 3,139,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The firm has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
