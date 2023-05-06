Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$11.85 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 382,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,583. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also

