Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,018,000 after purchasing an additional 179,485 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $179.36 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.