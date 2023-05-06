Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS.

Materion Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $106.52. 92,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,438. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. CL King increased their target price on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Materion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.