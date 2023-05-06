McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of McKesson worth $219,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $365.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.97.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

