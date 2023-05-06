Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $990.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30. Medifast has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medifast by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

