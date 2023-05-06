Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $47.30 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00009582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $47.30 million and $237,586.60 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,357,214 coins and its circulating supply is 17,083,370 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,351,140 with 17,081,305 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.88248492 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $255,872.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.