Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after buying an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.