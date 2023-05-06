MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

