MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $75.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

