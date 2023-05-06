Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 135,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,798,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.22 million, a PE ratio of 155.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.82.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

