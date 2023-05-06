Mizuho Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $84.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.