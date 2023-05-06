Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200.93 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $200.93 million and $3.04 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00057241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,586,487 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

