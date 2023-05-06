Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.3 %

Mosaic stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

