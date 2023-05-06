Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares trading hands.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.57.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

