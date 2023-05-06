National Bankshares Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FSZ opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.51. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.23.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of C$184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$184.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.1591264 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.33%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

