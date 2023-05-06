Needham & Company LLC Boosts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $14.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVDL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

