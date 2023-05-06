NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37,111.1% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 927,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NEE opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.