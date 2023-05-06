NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37,111.1% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 927,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
NEE opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.
NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.
