NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $636,429.66

NFT (NFT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $636,429.66 and approximately $118.74 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,903.28 or 1.00011838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01755662 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $118.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

