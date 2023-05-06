Nordea Investment Management AB Has $190.18 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $190,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock worth $3,014,358. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average is $234.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

