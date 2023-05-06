Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 32,917 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $175,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NOW stock opened at $434.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.55. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

