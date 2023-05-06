Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,510,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,798 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $167,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 325,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

