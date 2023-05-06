NSUR COIN (NSUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.10

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $44.10 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars.

