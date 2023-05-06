NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 0.5%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 3,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NTT DATA Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA ( OTCMKTS:NTDTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

