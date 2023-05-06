Numeraire (NMR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.40 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $97.13 million and $2.40 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $15.59 or 0.00053890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,878,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,230,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

