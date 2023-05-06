Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 3.1 %

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 302,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $365.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 261.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

