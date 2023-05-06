Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

