Nwam LLC Purchases 8,271 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

