Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.71 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $335.81 million and $21.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.10 or 0.06555230 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00057762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05911532 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $19,615,904.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

