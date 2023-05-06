ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

