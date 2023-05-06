OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.25 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.92). 34,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 89,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.58. The company has a market capitalization of £56.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

