Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

