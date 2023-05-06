Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,238 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $22,593,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Trading Up 2.9 %

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.