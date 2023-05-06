Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

NYSE HCA opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

