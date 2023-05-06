Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.