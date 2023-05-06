Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.3 %

GPN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

