Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 917 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

