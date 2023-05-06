Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $257,409.89

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $257,409.89 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,890.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00288937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00540600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00065748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00405089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,974,012 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.