Pareto Securities Upgrades Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) to Hold

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KMBIF opened at C$18.87 on Tuesday. Kambi Group has a 12 month low of C$14.73 and a 12 month high of C$22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.60.

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

