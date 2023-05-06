Pax Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $752.68 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 757,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

