Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18, reports. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. Paylocity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $10.35 on Friday, hitting $173.32. 1,600,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,228. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average of $200.31. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,909,000 after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

