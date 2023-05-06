PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,731 shares of company stock valued at $184,897 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.