Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 10th

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, May 10th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pharnext Price Performance

Pharnext has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.10.

Pharnext Company Profile

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

