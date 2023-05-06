Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

PINS stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock worth $3,844,970. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

