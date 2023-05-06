Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $212.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average is $226.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.